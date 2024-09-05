Macron names EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as France’s new prime minister

France’s new Prime Minister faces a tough road ahead and a looming budget deadline.

President Macron has named the next Prime Minister of France. Michel Barnier is a career politician from the conservative side of French politics and has served in numerous roles during his career. The left-wing alliance has denounced the appointment while the right-wing alliance has said they will not cooperate with the Prime Minister. The first task of the Prime Minister will be to propose the 2025 budget which is likely to cause significant debate.

