Bahrain’s king pardons over 450 inmates. Many may be political prisoners, activist says

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

Bahrain’s King has pardoned hundreds of inmates.

Bahrain’s King has issued pardons for over 450 prisoners to mark the 25th anniversary of his reign. Many of these prisoners have been characterized as political prisoners by rights groups. Pardons of large numbers of prisoners have been regularly issued over the past few years as Bahrain has attempted to normalize relations with Iran. Many of those pardoned are Shia Muslims that were involved with 2011 Arab Spring.

https://apnews.com/article/bahrain-king-hamad-prison-pardon-unrest-ea2774fcd876be5928c7aaa957c0a5b4

