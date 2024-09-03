OODA Loop

Venezuelan judge issues arrest warrant for opposition’s former presidential candidate

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Venezuelan opposition’s presidential candidate.

Venezuelan authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for the opposition’s presidential candidate. Following the summer election, the opposition with broad international support has decried the election results as falsified, and has refused to cooperate with investigations into their campaign. The warrant was obtained due to the opposition candidate’s refusal to meet with officials from the country’s Attorney General’s office. The opposition candidate has not been seen in public since the election.

