OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

US researchers find probable launch site of Russia’s new nuclear-powered missile

Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

US researchers have potentially identified the launch site for the new SSC-X-9 Skyfall nuclear powered cruise missile.

Civilian researchers using commercially available satellite images have potentially identified the launch site for the new SSC-X-9 Skyfall nuclear powered cruise missile. The Skyfall has been in development and testing for several years and has had a troubled history. The signature feature of the missile is that is nuclear power and claimed to have an unlimited range. The potential launch site is in an area currently in use by Russian forces and suggests that the missile will be quickly stockpile and press into service.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-researchers-find-probable-launch-site-russias-new-nuclear-powered-missile-2024-09-02/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.