US researchers find probable launch site of Russia’s new nuclear-powered missile

Civilian researchers using commercially available satellite images have potentially identified the launch site for the new SSC-X-9 Skyfall nuclear powered cruise missile. The Skyfall has been in development and testing for several years and has had a troubled history. The signature feature of the missile is that is nuclear power and claimed to have an unlimited range. The potential launch site is in an area currently in use by Russian forces and suggests that the missile will be quickly stockpile and press into service.

