Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages: ‘No one will preach to me’

Large scale protests and a general strike have take place in Israel following the killing of hostages by Hamas.

Following the death of six hostages during a failed rescue mission, large protests and a general strike took place across Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu in an address said that the government would not drop a demand that any ceasefire include Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor. Reports indicate that the government is deeply divided on the issue with the Defense Minister vehemently opposing the demand. Ceasefire negations have continued with Hamas claiming that no progress can be made until Israel drops its demands over the Philadelphi corridor.

