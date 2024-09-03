Hondurans disillusioned with leader amid scandal and end to US extradition treaty

The President of Honduras has moved to end the extradition treaty with the US.

Following new inquires into the family of current President Xiomara Castro, an announcement has been made that the US-Honduras extradition treaty will be ended. This move has reignited fears that the President and her administration have fallen to the cycle of endemic corruption. Castro’s party is likely to continue seeing its support drop as economic woes and endemic violence erode support among the public.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/xiomara-castro-honduras-extradition-corruption-e02908f5610fc9010788de6485c9ce73