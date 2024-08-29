OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Maduro taps a hard-line loyalist to oversee Venezuela’s police, raising fears of a further crackdown

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

Maduro has named a long time ally as Interior Minister in a move that many say foreshadows further crackdowns.

Maduro has named a long time ally as Interior Minister. Diosdado Cabello has served in a number of positions in the government and was early support Hugo Chavez. The Interior Minister has board authority of the nation’s police forces. Cabello has promised to continue cracking down on those opposing the government.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/chinas-lending-africa-rises-first-time-seven-years-study-shows-2024-08-29/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.