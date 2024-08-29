Israeli forces launch a big operation in the West Bank and kill at least 10 militants

Israel has conducted a large scale operation in the West Bank.

Israel has launched its largest operation into the West Bank in several years. Israeli forces targeted militants in Jenin and in refugee camps. Hamas called on the population in the West Bank to resist the Israeli operation. Palestinian Authority President Abbass cut short a trip to Saudi Arabia and condemned the Israeli operation.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-hamas-war-news-08-28-2024-41d98ed3cda2ba4a783913b06fbdc7d1