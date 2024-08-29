OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Haiti’s army wants recruits to fight gangs, and youths jump at the rare job offer

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, Organized Crime & Gangs / by

Haiti’s army has begun a large scale recruiting effort to bolster its ranks.

Haiti’s army has begun a campaign to recruit young people from across the nation. The transitional government plans to deploy the military in large numbers to combat the gangs that have taken over large parts of the country. The Defense Ministry has reported that over 3,000 people have applied to join the military. These new recruits would join existing police, military, and international forces in combating gang violence.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/haiti-military-soldiers-recruits-gang-violence-cd52951a607aed6fa8d54a0e1f6cd4f6

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.