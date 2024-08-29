Haiti’s army wants recruits to fight gangs, and youths jump at the rare job offer

Haiti’s army has begun a large scale recruiting effort to bolster its ranks.

Haiti’s army has begun a campaign to recruit young people from across the nation. The transitional government plans to deploy the military in large numbers to combat the gangs that have taken over large parts of the country. The Defense Ministry has reported that over 3,000 people have applied to join the military. These new recruits would join existing police, military, and international forces in combating gang violence.

