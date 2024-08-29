China’s lending to Africa rises for first time in seven years, study shows

China has adopted a new approach in its lending of money to African nations.

For the first time in several years, China’s lending to African states has increased. Researchers believe that this increase in lending represents a shift in Chinese strategy. They believe that China is attempting to move away from risky deals with heavily indebted nations, and is trying to develop a more balanced investment portfolio. However, the extend to which this is an experiment or a shift in strategy is still up for debate as China did new loans to nation’s with troubled histories.

