Russia strikes Ukraine’s power grid in ‘most massive’ attack of war

Russia has launched large scale attack against Ukrainian infrastructure.

Russia has launched its largest strike of the war to date against Ukrainian infrastructure. Missiles and drones targeted facilities across the country and caused damaged to critical infrastructure such as dams and railways. The Ukrainian armed forces claimed to have intercepted large numbers of missiles and drones as they entered Ukrainian airspace.

