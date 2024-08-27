Israel says situation on Lebanon border ‘not sustainable’

Following an exchange of fire over the weekend, Israeli officials have not ruled out future operations.

Following a series of strikes by both sides over the weekend, Israeli officials have said the situation on the Lebanon border is still not acceptable. Government assistance for displaced Israeli citizens has been extended through September leading some to suspect that the situation is unlikely to be resolved soon. However, Hezbollah has not expressed a desire to conduct further large scale strikes, and Iran has expressed it is unwilling to further inflame tensions in the region.

