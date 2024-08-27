OODA Loop

China spent $15.3 bln on Pacific exercises in 2023, internal Taiwan estimates show

A new report estimates that China has spent over $15 billion dollars on exercises in the Pacific in 2023.

An internal report conducted by the Armed Forces of Taiwan estimated that China spent over $15 billion dollars on exercises in the Pacific in 2023. This estimate was produced in order to help Taiwan develop its own strategies for counter a potential invasion. The number represents about 7% of China’s defense budget compared to 85% of Taiwan’s. The spending on these exercises represents China’s increased willingness to pressure Taiwan and project power in the Taiwan straight.

