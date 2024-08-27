At least 30 dead, many missing after dam bursts in eastern Sudan

Dam failure in Sudan leaves dozens dead and major city without water.

A dam failure in eastern Sudan has left dozens dead and destroyed a number of settlements. The dam’s reservoir also served as the primary water source for the de facto capital of the government, Port Sudan. Aid groups say that the city is likely to face a water crisis in the coming days. The on going civil war has complicated efforts at maintaining infrastructure the heavy rains this year have only made the situation worse.

