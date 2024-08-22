The UAE accepts credentials of Taliban ambassador in a major diplomatic win for Afghanistan’s rulers

The UAE has officially recognized the Taliban’s ambassador as an official representative of Afghanistan.

The UAE became the latest country to accept the credentials of a Taliban appointed ambassador. The move highlights the growing divide between the policy of Western aligned states and those within the region. The UAE decision’s comes after China also recognized a Taliban appointed ambassador.

