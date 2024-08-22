OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Judicial strikes grow in Mexico over reform pushing currency lower

Economic, Global Risk, Political Risk / by

Mexico’s judiciary strikes are set to continue as the President pushes ahead with planned reforms.

Mexico’s judiciary strike continued as the President made clear he plans to move forward his judiciary reforms. The reforms aim to make most of the Mexican judicial branch elected instead of appointed. The impacts of the strike could be seen across the country as most cases were not being processed. The Mexican peso also feel as international investors expressed skepticism over the reforms.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/judicial-strikes-grow-mexico-over-reform-pushing-currency-lower-2024-08-21/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.