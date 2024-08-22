Judicial strikes grow in Mexico over reform pushing currency lower

Mexico’s judiciary strikes are set to continue as the President pushes ahead with planned reforms.

Mexico’s judiciary strike continued as the President made clear he plans to move forward his judiciary reforms. The reforms aim to make most of the Mexican judicial branch elected instead of appointed. The impacts of the strike could be seen across the country as most cases were not being processed. The Mexican peso also feel as international investors expressed skepticism over the reforms.

