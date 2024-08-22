Greek oil tanker drifting and ablaze after repeated attacks in the Red Sea, British military says

A Greek flagged oil tanker was repeatedly attacked in the Red Sea, and is no longer under command.

The British military reported that a Greek flagged tanker came under attack in the Red Sea, and is no longer command. The tanker reported being harassed by small boats and being struck with four projectiles. The tanker is reported to have lost power, and is adrift in the Red Sea. The Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for this attack.

