As Modi visits Poland, PM Tusk eyes stronger defence industry ties with India

Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk

Indian and Polish Prime Ministers discuss defense cooperation and modernization during meeting.

Indian Prime Minister Modi stopped in Poland for a series a meeting with Polish government officials. During these meetings cooperation on defense modernization was discussed as both nations seek to upgrade their defense capabilities. Prime Minister Modi is touring Europe and plans to visit Ukraine in the coming days to discuss potential peace settlements with Russia.

https://www.reuters.com/world/modi-visits-poland-pm-tusk-eyes-stronger-defence-industry-ties-with-india-2024-08-22/

