Indian doctors demand tougher laws after a colleague was raped and killed at a hospital

Doctors in India are protesting after female doctor was killed at her place of work.

Following the killing of a female doctor at her place of work, doctors across India have started protesting the government’s failure to protect women. They have demanded that the government take steps to protect women’s rights and safety. The government has urged the doctors to return to work, and has promised to established a committee to consider their concerns.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/india-doctor-rape-protests-d3f23d145891ec3031617647a8cc0166