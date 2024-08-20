OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Haitian police tear-gas peaceful protesters as they demand help in stopping gangs

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Organized Crime & Gangs / by

Protestors and Haitian police clash in Port-au-Prince.

Residents of neighborhoods that have been under attack by gangs for months began protesting Monday in Port-au-Prince. Haitian police set up barricades and deployed tear gas against the protestors. The protestors have said that the government’s response to rising gang violence has been ineffective and that the international community has abandoned them. The Haitian transitional government with the support of a UN supported and Kenyan lead police force have been unable to restore order in the capital.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/haiti-protests-gangs-police-violence-solino-9291e7d49dd0b914a729a0b7a5090c39

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.