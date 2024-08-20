Haitian police tear-gas peaceful protesters as they demand help in stopping gangs

Protestors and Haitian police clash in Port-au-Prince.

Residents of neighborhoods that have been under attack by gangs for months began protesting Monday in Port-au-Prince. Haitian police set up barricades and deployed tear gas against the protestors. The protestors have said that the government’s response to rising gang violence has been ineffective and that the international community has abandoned them. The Haitian transitional government with the support of a UN supported and Kenyan lead police force have been unable to restore order in the capital.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/haiti-protests-gangs-police-violence-solino-9291e7d49dd0b914a729a0b7a5090c39