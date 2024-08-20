OODA Loop

Civilians flee Pokrovsk as Russia’s army bears down on the key eastern Ukraine city

Ukraine has begun large scale evacuations of Pokrovsk as Russian forces advance on the city.

Ukraine has begun large scale evacuation efforts in Pokrovsk as Russian forces continue their advance on the city. Pokrovsk is a key defensive and logistic center for Ukrainian forces, and its capture would significantly hamper efforts to hold the Donetsk region. Russian forces have manged to advance on average two miles per day; however, this has cost them greatly in manpower and resources.

