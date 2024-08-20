OODA Loop

Blinken says Israel OKs a plan to break the cease-fire impasse and urges Hamas to do the same

The United States has announced that Israel has agreed to a cease-fire proposal.

The United States has announced that Israel has agreed to the terms of a cease-fire proposal. The details of the proposal are not known at this time, but the announcement said that it addressed several concerns of both parties. The announcement made clear that this was not a final proposal, and further negations would take place to finalize details of the cease-fire.

