WHO declares mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The WHO has declared a global health emergency due to the spread of a new variant of the mpox virus.

The WHO has declared a global health emergency due to the spread of a new and deadly form of mpox. This new variant has been found in 13 countries and is affecting large numbers of children. This newer variant is also deadlier than the variant which spread in 2022 with a mortality rate of 3-4% compared to 1% for the older variant. Global health authorities are working to respond to the outbreak, and the United States and Japan are leading the charge on delivering vaccines to the Congo.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/who-mpox-africa-health-emergency-cc9bdf31b49d06bec5efd44fb55d5e42