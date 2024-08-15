OODA Loop

Hamas to stay out of Gaza truce talks but may meet mediators afterwards

Hamas will not attend ceasefire talks in Doha, but has said they will participate in talks at a later date.

Hamas has said they will not attend talks that are scheduled to take place in Doha. The group has said they want stronger commitments from the parties involved before attending further talks. US and Israeli negotiators will still attend the talks as planned. It is expected that discussions with Hamas and other Palestinian groups will occur in the days after the summit.

