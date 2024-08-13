OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they killed 18 pro-government gunmen in rare attack in eastern Syria

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, Terrorism / by

Syrian rebels launch attack against pro-government forces.

Syrian rebels launched an attack against pro-government forces in retaliation for attacks conducted by pro-government forces. Attacks by rebel forces have increased in recent weeks as instability in the wider region has increased. The ongoing clashes between rebel and pro-government forces in Eastern Syria have escalated to levels not seen in several months.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/deir-elzour-sdf-iraq-iran-syria-5e7af3dc27bcc355468d9e74dadf7416

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.