U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they killed 18 pro-government gunmen in rare attack in eastern Syria

Syrian rebels launch attack against pro-government forces.

Syrian rebels launched an attack against pro-government forces in retaliation for attacks conducted by pro-government forces. Attacks by rebel forces have increased in recent weeks as instability in the wider region has increased. The ongoing clashes between rebel and pro-government forces in Eastern Syria have escalated to levels not seen in several months.

