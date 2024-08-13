OODA Loop

Top Ukrainian commander says his forces now control almost 390 square miles of Russia’s Kursk region

Ukrainian forces have claimed to have captured 390 square miles of Russian territory in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian military commanders have said that their forces control nearly 390 square miles of Russian territory. This marks the first time that official Ukrainian government officials have commented on the offensive. Russian forces are still scrambling to respond to the offensive and large scale civilian evacuations are underway on both sides of the border.

