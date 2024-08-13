Philippines calls Chinese air force actions over Scarborough Shoal ‘coercive, aggressive, deceptive’

The Philippines condemned actions taken by the Chinese air force over the Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippines condemned the Chinese air force’s conduct over the Scarborough Shoal. Two Chinese aircraft dropped flares in the path of its patrol aircraft. This incident comes as the two nations are in the process of negotiating an agreement on the status of another contested island in the South China Sea.

