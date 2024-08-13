Colombian villagers release more than 60 soldiers who had been held captive for 3 days

60 Colombian soldiers will be released by villagers after being detained for several days.

The Colombian government has announced that 60 soldiers will be released by villagers after they had been detained for several days. The government asserted that these villagers had been influenced by rebel groups to capture the soldiers. The soldiers will return to active duty and continue operations against rebels in the region.

