OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Colombian villagers release more than 60 soldiers who had been held captive for 3 days

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Terrorism / by

60 Colombian soldiers will be released by villagers after being detained for several days.

The Colombian government has announced that 60 soldiers will be released by villagers after they had been detained for several days. The government asserted that these villagers had been influenced by rebel groups to capture the soldiers. The soldiers will return to active duty and continue operations against rebels in the region.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/colombia-soldiers-kidnapped-rebel-group-122e027b20e1cfb9ef5e979bd0d3eeca

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.