Venezuelan opposition candidate González won’t appear before court and questions election audit

The main Venezuelan opposition candidate has refused to appear before the nation’s high court.

The main Venezuelan opposition candidate has refused to appear before the nation’s high court. Representatives from the main opposition parties who did attend the hearing said they left with more doubts about the audit process than before. The official vote tallies have still not been released; however, the opposition claims that based on the tallies they have gotten access to their candidate won the election.

