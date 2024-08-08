South Korea’s defense chief says that developing nuclear weapons would be detrimental to the nation’s interest.

Responding to renewed calls for the nation to develop its own nuclear program, the South Korean Minister of National Defense has said that such a move would negatively affect the nation. The Minister stated that abandoning the Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty would strain ties with the United States. He also said that such a move would likely damage the nation’s economy and diplomatic standing.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/south-korean-nuclear-weapons-would-fracture-us-ties-defence-chief-says-2024-08-07/