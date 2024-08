Putin accuses Ukraine of a ‘large-scale provocation’ with its raid in southwestern Russia

Ukraine has launched a large scale raid into Russia’s Kursk region.

Ukrainian forces launched a large scale cross border raid into Russia’s Kursk region. Putin has called this attack a provocation and accused Ukrainian forces of indiscriminately targeting civilians. Information about the raid is not verified at the moment; however, it is clear that this is a much larger operation than previous cross border operations.

