Plot to attack Taylor Swift show in Austria linked to Islamic State

New information suggests that a plot to attack a Taylor Swift show in Austria was linked to the Islamic State.

Authorities foiled a planned attack against a Taylor Swift show in Austria. They now believe that the individual behind the attack, a 19 year old, had pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State. Current information suggests that he planned to use an explosive or knife to carry out the attack. Two other individuals were detained in connection to the planned attack.

