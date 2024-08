Five US personnel were wounded after an attack against a US base in Iraq.

Reports indicate that a strike on a US base in Iraq wounded up to five US personnel. It is unclear if this strike was part of Iranian plans to punish the US for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. The US plans to deploy 2,500 soldiers to the region due to fears of a war between Israel and Iran.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-personnel-hurt-attack-against-base-iraq-officials-say-2024-08-05/