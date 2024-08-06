Strategically important Myanmar military HQ appears to fall to the resistance, in a blow to regime

A key Myanmar military HQ has fallen to resistance forces in the north of the country.

The Myanmar military has confirmed reports that a key base in the north of the country has fallen to resistance forces. The base in Lashio was a critical point for the regime’s operations in north of the country. The loss means that other outposts in the region are likely to fall to resistance forces in the future, and the the resistance could soon begin attacks on more densely populated areas.

