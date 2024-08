Hezbollah has launched drone attacks on Israel, but has said that further attacks are coming.

Hezbollah launched drone attacks on multiple sites in northern Israel. The group said that further attacks will come as revenge for the killing of its senior commander. Israel said that air defenses did engage some drones over its territory.

