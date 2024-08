The Bangladeshi Prime Minister has resigned following weeks of protests.

Following weeks of protests, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has resigned. The President and chief of the military announced that Parliament was dissolved and a temporary government has been installed. The interim government will be kept in place until order can be restored and elections can be held.

