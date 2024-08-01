Myanmar’s military regime extends state of emergency by 6 months as civil war rages

Myanmar’s military regime has extended the state of emergency by six months as they face increasing pressure from rebel forces.

Myanmar’s military regime has announced a six month extension of the state of emergency declared in 2021. The announcement comes as various rebel groups continue to launch offensives against the military government. It is currently estimated that following recent defeats the military government controls less than half of the country.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/myanmar-state-of-emergency-military-government-extended-bc7001ffd9affcbe3cffd4237e7d32b6