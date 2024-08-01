Iran, its proxies will meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, say sources

Iran and its proxies will meet to discuss plans for retaliation against Israel.

Iran and its network of proxies plan to meet to discuss how to respond to the assassination of major Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Corps are likely to attend the meeting in person. Israel has said that they will defend themselves against any attack on their sovereignty.

