France shifts Western Sahara stance, seeking closer ties with Morocco

France has announced that it will now support Morocco’s plan to grant Western Sahara autonomy instead of independence.

France has announced a shift in its Western Sahara policy. They will support a plan put forward by Morocco in 2007 to grant Western Sahara autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty instead of full independence. This shift follows similar moves from the United States, Spain, and several other nations. The shift in French policy was condemned by Algeria and the Polisario Front which is the main armed pro-independence group in Western Sahara.

