Canadian warship passes through Taiwan Strait, drawing China’s ire

A Canadian warship transited the Taiwan Strait as part of the nation’s plan to increase its operations in the Indo-Pacific.

A Canadian warship transited the Taiwan Straight as part of the country’s commitment to increase its presence in the Indo-Pacific. The exercise was condemned by China which claims the straight and the island of Taiwan. This transit comes after a joint transit by American and Canadian vessels in June.

