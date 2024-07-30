OODA Loop

US boosting alliance with the Philippines with military funding and pact amid concern over China

The United States and the Philippines are set to announce new military funding and assistance agreements.

The United States and the Philippines are set to announce a new round a funding to support the Philippine military. These talks come as a truce with China over disputed territory in the South China Sea is expected to end. These talks are also set to focus on establishing a General Security of Military Information Agreement. This agreement would establish protocols for sharing of classified intelligence and weapons system between the two nations.

