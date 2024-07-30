Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkish strikes against Kurdish forces in Iraq have killed 13 militants.

Turkey has announced that it conducted strikes in northern Iraq which have killed 13 members of the PKK. The PKK has been engaged in conflict with Turkey since 1984, and is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and several other countries. This is just a latest strike in a series of attacks against the group’s operations in northern Iraq. Previous strikes have seen shelters, caves, and other facilities destroyed.

