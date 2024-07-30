Russia’s Wagner has deadliest loss in Africa’s Sahel, highlighting the region’s instability

A convoy of Wagner mercenaries were ambushed in Mali leading to several causalities in its deadliest loss so far in the region.

Malian rebels and al-Qaida claimed to have ambushed and killed over 50 Wagner mercenaries and Malian government troops. The attack took place near the border with Algeria after the convoy was diverted there following other clashes. This attack represents the worst defeat for the Russian mercenary group thus far. Wagner and the Malian government did confirm that an attack occurred, but contested the number of causalities.

