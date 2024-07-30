Peru orders Venezuelan diplomats out after contested vote

Peru has expelled Venezuelan diplomats following the contested Venezuelan Presidential election.

The government of Peru has expelled several Venezuelan diplomats after the results of the Venezuelan Presidential election were released. Peru has also recalled its ambassador to Caracas. The Foreign Minister of Peru has also stated that the government has not ruled out formally breaking off relations, and that several countries in the region are coordinating their responses. The Organization of American States has scheduled an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to respond to the situation in Venezuela.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-orders-venezuelan-diplomats-leave-country-within-72-hours-2024-07-30/