US, Vietnam discuss supplying Hanoi with C-130 military transport planes, sources say

The US and Vietnam have discussed a sale of C-130 transport planes which could take place as early as next year.

In 2022, Vietnam declared its intention to diversify its stocks of military equipment to reduce dependency on Russian equipment. Talks have focused on the C-130 as the government of Vietnam wishes to avoid antagonize its neighbors by purchasing attack aircraft, and the C-130 is a more affordable aircraft. There are also indications that early conversations have begun around the sale of F-16 fighter jets, but that these talks have not advanced due to concerns over Congressional approval and negative reactions from Vietnam’s neighbors.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-vietnam-discuss-supplying-hanoi-with-c-130-military-transport-planes-sources-2024-07-25/