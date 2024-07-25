OODA Loop

Kenyan president appoints opposition ministers to his Cabinet amid political unrest

The President of Kenya has appointed members of the opposition party to the Cabinet as part of an effort to reduce political unrest.

The President of Kenya has asked four members of the opposition to join his Cabinet. This comes as part of a broader plan by the President to address rising political unrest. Weeks of protests over proposed fiscal reforms have resulted in several Cabinet being dismissed and calls for the President’s resignation. The opposition party members that have joined the cabinet have faced criticism from their party’s and leading protesters for accepting the President’s offer.

