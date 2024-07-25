Japan protests against Russia’s entry ban on 13 mostly business leaders over sanctions

Russia has banned several Japanese business leaders from entering the country following Japan imposing sanctions.

Russia has announced that 13 Japanese individuals, mostly business leaders, have been banned from entering the country. This follows the imposition of sanctions by Japan over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan has closely followed the other G-7 countries in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with sanctions. Japan has protested the sanctions saying that it unfairly limits the business actives of Japanese companies within Russia.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/japan-russia-sanctions-2d058522eda6ba28754b73431afe285d