Israel sends tanks back into Khan Younis area, 70 killed after new evacuation order

Israeli forces reenter Khan Younis area to disrupt Hamas operations.

Israeli forces reentered the Khan Younis area with tanks following reports that Hamas was attempting to organize forces in the area. The operation came after new evacuation orders were issued to civilians in the area. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 200 civilians were wounded during the operation.

