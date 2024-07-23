Iraq eyes drawdown of US-led forces starting September, sources say

Negotiations over the withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq have progressed.

Coalition and Iraqi negotiators have begun to discuss the withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq. The tentative timeline for the withdrawal to begin is this fall and for the withdrawal to be completed by the fall of 2025. There are plans to leave a force of advisors behind as concerns over a revival of the Islamic State increase.

