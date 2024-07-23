Internet is still down in Bangladesh despite apparent calm following deadly protests

The government of Bangladesh declared a public holiday Monday and kept the internet show down following days of protests.

The internet remained shutdown in Bangladesh on Monday following days of protests. Bangladesh has seen days of large and deadly protests over a system of reserving government jobs for the relatives of the Bangladesh War of Independence. The Supreme Court of Bangladesh ruled Monday morning that this practice must be scaled back. There were no reports of violent clashes following the Supreme Court’s decision.

